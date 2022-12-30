Winter Break Baking Fun! Pies

December 28th at 8am

Youth will enjoy learning the art of baking pies. From tender crusts to fillings, this workshop has it all. Knife and cutting board safety as well as decorating included. Open to Grades 4-8

Contact: Christine Craig-Beyerink

(712) 276-2157

ccraigb@iastate.edu

Adult Volleyball

December 29 Registration DUE

$250 per team

Long Lines Family Rec Center

Call 712-279-6126 to register

Winterfest at Ponca State Park

December 31st at 8am

Join us at Ponca State Park for Winterfest! All activities are free during this outdoor family tradition. There will be Outdoor Education programs in the morning, followed by the National Championship Fruitcake Fling at high noon, where guest throw wildlife friendly fruitcakes competing for distance. Prizes will be awarded for the longest throws in four age categories. At 2 p.m., we’ll have the Yule Log Quest. Guests for teams of three to five members will compete in a series of five challenges, followed by a series of five clues that ultimately lead them to the hidden Yule log. Prizes will be awarded to the first team to find the Yule log and to the team with the most unique name. The day will conclude with lighted hayrack rides.

First Day Hike at Ponca State Park

January 1st at 9am

Start off your New Year’s Day with a First Day Hike at Ponca State Park! Meet at the West Shelter in the park and join our park naturalist as we hike the Old Oak Trail looking for winter flora and fauna. We will stop at the Old Oak Tree for photos. This is an easy to moderate hike (approx. 1.25 miles). After the hike, enjoy a warm fire and hot cocoa at the West Shelter. Remember to bring water, warm hiking shoes, snacks, camera, binoculars, etc.! Dress for the weather; limited snowshoes available to borrow. A valid 2023 Vehicle Park Permit is required.

Siouxland Y Resolution Fun Run

January 1 at 2pm

Crystal Cove in South Sioux City

Register by 10:00am

Event starts at 2:00PM

5K | 3.1 Miles: $35 | Includes tank.

Fun Run | 1.5 Miles: $15

What to expect: Participants may run, jog or walk.

Wear your favorite Winter or New Year’s attire.

Jumpstart your New Year’s Resolutions, or try something new with family & friends!

Adult Curling League

Tuesday evenings from January 3-February 28

Cone Park Outdoor Ice Rink at 3800 Line Drive

Must be 18 years and out of high school

Register by calling 712-279-6126

Life in Denali National Park

January 5th at 7pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Woodbury CCB Naturalist, Kari, shares her experience living and working in Denali National Park.

Evening Yoga with Brenda

South Sioux City Public Library

First class begins January 5 at 6:30pm

Yoga Class

January 11 at 5:30pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Great for all levels! Even beginners!

Taught by certified yoga instructor, Chan Follen

History at High Noon

Philip C. Waltermire Photography presented by Tom Munson

January 19 at noon

Sioux City Public Museum

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Kids’ Saturday Class

January 21 at 1-2pm

Free! Registration Required

Recommended for 4-6th grades.

Register at www.siouxcitylcic.com/kids/programs/

The first registered national landmark, the Sgt. Floyd Monument was built by local Sioux City residents over 100 years ago. Learn more about these men and women who made the monument possible as well as why the obelisk shape was chosen for the historic marker. Students will build a miniature model of the monument or design and create their own take of a historic monument to mark Floyd’s bluff.

Trivia Night

January 28th at 6pm

Salix Community Center

Gather up your team of 8 for a night of Trivia! Social hour at 6, trivia at 7. This is a fundraiser for Westwood Music Boosters, fee is $200 per team of 8. Team themes are encouraged but not required. Text Jill @ 712-898-1895 to get your team in!

Winter Tree ID Hike

January 28th at 10am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Learn to identify trees in the winter by observing their bark, buds and twigs

Soup and Bingo Fundraiser

January 29th from 12pm-3pm

Come enjoy a free will donation soup & desert meal and then try your hand at a couple rounds of BINGO, bid on some silent auction baskets and purchase some raffle tickets all well supporting a great cause. All money raised stays local.

Alcester Golf Course in Alcester, SD

Snow Scamper 5K

February 4 at 10am

Run-Walk-Snowshoe

Hillview Park in Hinton, Iowa

To register, volunteer or sponsor call 712-947-4270

Birds N Breakfast at Ponca State Park

February 10 – 11

Looking for a cozy Valentine’s Day weekend away from home? Visit Ponca State Park and enjoy a Birds and Breakfast package that includes birding activities, the Great Backyard Bird County, 30% lodging discount, a bottle of wine or cider, a bundle of firewood and a Saturday Breakfast. During the month of February, the National Audubon Society conducts the Great Backyard Bird Count, and during Birds and Breakfast tours, members of the Loess Hills Audubon Society will introduce and inform guests on the Great Backyard Bird Count and how they can personally participate. For more details and to reserve your spot, contact the park at (402) 755-2284 or at ngpc.ponca@nebraska.gov

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Coffee & Conservation

Feb. 15th

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

10am – Coffee hour with presentation

Life in Katmai National Park

11am – Optional Outdoor Activity