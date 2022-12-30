KCAU 9 is PROUD to be a sponsor of Heroes of the Heartland.
Heroes of the Heartland honors individuals who are examples of ordinary people who have done
extraordinary things in our community. They reflect what is best in our community and leave
a lasting and positive impact.
A Hero of the Heartland is someone who recognized a need and acted. It may be someone who has responded to medical emergency; a volunteer at a community organization or faith community who makes an impact every day; or a first responder or service member who far exceeded expectations.
