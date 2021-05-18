Working too much? Health issues may be tied to how long people work

(KCAU) — A new study suggests that working a few extra hours could be detrimental to your health.

A recent study by the World Health Organization (WHO) reported an increase in stroke and heart disease in people who worked 55 hours a week or more.

According to Dr. Mahmoud Sharaf, a cardiologist at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, the findings don’t paint the whole picture.

It becomes a chicken and an egg argument, is it the work itself which is causing these problems that lead to death in stroke and heart attack, or is it something associated with our behaviors because of the excess work that’s doing it, and I don’t think we’ll ever truly understand the answer to that,” said Sharaf.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, more than 36 million Americans work more than 50 hours a week on average.