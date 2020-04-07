Yankton Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19, customers asked to monitor for symptoms

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials in South Dakota announced that an employee at the Yankton Walmart Pharmacy has tested positive COVID-19.

They said the employee reported working March 25 and March 30 while able to transmit the virus to others.

The South Dakota Department of Health said that due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the pharmacy on March 25 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 8. They also said that customers who visited the pharmacy between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 30 should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 13.

The CDC has a screening tool available on the South Dakota COVID-19 website which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

The South Dakota Department of Health officials are asking all South Dakotans to do the following.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

They are also asking anyone who develop symptoms to do the following.

Call your health care provider immediately.

Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

Avoid contact with other people.

Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

