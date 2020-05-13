Worker from Congo dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Iowa plant

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, a sign stands in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An immigrant from Congo who worked at the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Waterloo has died of the coronavirus.

The Congoloese community in Waterloo has been mourning Axel Kabeya’s death, which several members announced Sunday on social media.

A Congolese newspaper reported that Kabeya was one of the community’s best-known figures in Waterloo, where hundreds of refugees have settled in recent years.

He’s survived by a wife and children. His age wasn’t available. Tyson Fresh Meats spokeswoman Liz Croston confirmed the death, saying the company was “deeply saddened by the loss of a team member at our Waterloo facility.”

Latest Coronavirus Stories