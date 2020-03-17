WITCC moves to remote learning after disaster emergency proclamation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic being proclaimed a State of the Public Health Disaster Emergency in Iowa, Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) announced Tuesday they are moving forward with the next phase of their pandemic plan.

The following measures will be implemented by the college to increase its social distancing efforts to lower the risk of community spread of COVDI-19

All college campuses in Sioux City, Denison, and Cherokee will close to the general public starting March 18 until April 13.

All face-to-face classes, including labs, will be moved to a remote learning platform until April 13. Students will be contacted by their instructor by March 22.

Starting March 23, only designated personnel will be allowed on campus until April 13.

Web-based tutoring, counseling, and disability services will be available.

Residence halls will remain open to students who wish to stay on-campus and food services will be provided.

All events scheduled to be held at WITCC are cancelled until April 13.

Online courses will continue uninterrupted

WITCC said the college is still operating and those with questions or concerns should contact their instructor.

For continued WITCC COVID-19 updates visit their website.