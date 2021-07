WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – A mask policy has been reinstated for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has announced they will reinstate a mask policy for public, indoor buildings on the reservation. The policy begins on Tuesday, July 20.

The Tribal Council members voted on the choice. Six members agreed with the policy, and one member voted no.