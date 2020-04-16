Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska enacts curfew

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska is under a temporary curfew order beginning Wednesday.

Reservation families now required to stay home between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next morning except for essential travel. Even for those travelling are meant to use safety measures, such as wearing a mask.

Travelers on state highways running through the reservation are exempt from the order as long as they do not stop in the boundaries.

Gatherings of more than ten people are also prhibited as part of the curfew, except for nomal operations such as health care facilities.

The first noted offense is a warning with fines fines from local law enforcement for further offenses.

The curfew will be in place until the tribal council determines it can safely be removed.