White House Task Force: Iowa part of “Red Zone” states

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The spike of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has caught the attention of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Just this week, members preparing a series of recommendations for 47 out of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Woodbury and Plymouth Counties have both been deemed so-called “Yellow Zones”–with positive test results reaching between 5-10 percent.

Sioux and Osceola Counties have been deemed “Red Zones”–with positive test results more than 10 percent.

Under those recommendations, gyms in “Yellow Zone” counties would have to operate at 25 percent capacity–something one gym coach says most smaller gyms are already doing.

“You know, if they were to have all of their members in at one time, that might be a different issue, but since the class times at most gyms are spreading out, or spread out throughout the day, I think it’d be all right,” Braden Summers, Head Coach at CrossFit Sculpt said.

For “Red Zone” counties however, gyms would have to close altogether. Regardless of how high the risk, bars in affected counties would also have to close their doors.

Braden Keith, the owner of Jim’s Lounge in Sioux City says after being closed just short of two-and-a-half months, closing again is the last thing he wants to do.

“We have to stay open. People have to survive, and it is a choice to come out or a choice to stay home,” Keith said.

In response to the recommendations, Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state will continue to follow local trends.

“Our positivity rate yesterday, even with the numbers, was still 7.5 percent, way below the 30 percent that it was at our peak,” Reynolds said.

Her response is something both Keith and Summers say they can appreciate.

“We’re doing our best to follow all the guidelines that they’ve put out,” Keith said.

“I’m glad they’re not enforcing that, you know what I mean–give businesses time to adjust, but, yeah, I don’t really have any problem with it per se, at least not now,” Summers said.