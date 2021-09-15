WATCH LIVE: Sioux City school board meets to discuss mask mandate

Coronavirus

by: , , KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Sioux City Community School District are holding a special meeting to discuss masking in Sioux City schools.

The special school board meeting is set to take place Wednesday at 3 p.m. Watch it above.

On Monday, the board members agreed hold a special meeting on Sept. 15 in order to discuss whether they should implement a mask mandate in district schools for students, staff, and visitors.

The decision comes from the recent ruling from a federal judge that blocks a law passed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May preventing school boards from issuing mask mandates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories