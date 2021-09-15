WATCH LIVE: Sioux City school board meets to discuss mask mandate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Sioux City Community School District are holding a special meeting to discuss masking in Sioux City schools.

The special school board meeting is set to take place Wednesday at 3 p.m. Watch it above.

On Monday, the board members agreed hold a special meeting on Sept. 15 in order to discuss whether they should implement a mask mandate in district schools for students, staff, and visitors.

The decision comes from the recent ruling from a federal judge that blocks a law passed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May preventing school boards from issuing mask mandates.