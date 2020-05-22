Governor Ricketts stresses DHMs continue through Memorial Day Weekend

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Gov. Ricketts defended his refusal to issue a stay-at-home order for residents, arguing that it is not necessary for Nebraska even though 40 other governors have done so to try to keep the new coronavirus from spreading. Ricketts said he does not plan to deviate from his current approach, which includes a statewide, non-enforceable recommendation that residents avoid gatherings with more than 10 people. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts stressed that DHM’s will continue through Memorial Day Weekend before restrictions loosen on June 1, and this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony in Lincoln will be held virtually.

During the conference, Governor Ricketts stressed that the direct health measures (DHMs) will continue to be in effect through Memorial Day Weekend, stating that the loosened restrictions for Nebraska do not start until June 1.

He asked that anyone who may have Memorial Day plans or parties to keep them to a minimum of ten people or less or to just celebrate with your household to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Governor Ricketts also reminded Nebraskans about the Memorial Day Service in Lincoln will be held virtually this year.

The virtual ceremony will start at 8 a.m. on Monday morning with the lighting of a candle by Gold Star Mother Monica Alexander. The ceremony will end when the candle is put out by Gold Star Father Mel Alexander. They lost their son, Army Corporal Matthew Alexander of Gretna, Nebraska, in 2007 when he was killed when an explosive device went off near his vehicle in Baqubah Iraq.

There will also be 24 honor guards represented throughout the day guarding the candle, keeping the flame lit.

