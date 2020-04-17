Reynolds: Iowa schools to remain closed for remainder of school year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Friday during her live press conference that due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic, all Iowa schools will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Reynolds has retracted an earlier promise to reevaluate school closing in May that and said due to the current conditions in Iowa and concerns, it’s best that Iowa schools remain closed for the rest of this school year.

With this announcement, all spring sports seasons will also be canceled.

Reynolds will have another meeting closer to June to see if schools can reopen for summer schooling and summer related sports.

She also said before the fall semester begins, local schools and districts will be able to make the decision to reopen or stay closed depending on where Iowa sits with the virus at that time.

If you missed the live press conference on Friday, you can re-watch it below.