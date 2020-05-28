Gov. Reynolds confirms new COVID-19 outbreak in Storm Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds confirmed a new COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson Pork Processing plant in Storm Lake Iowa.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday afternoon, there are 700 COVID-19 cases reported in Buena Vista County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) 555 employees of the 2,517 employees at the plant in Storm Lake have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Reynolds press conference started at 11 a.m. If you missed the live press conference, you can re-watch it below.