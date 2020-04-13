Virus doesn’t care as students try to prepare for college

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(AP) – Pandemic or not, the clock is ticking for high school seniors making up their minds about where to go to college.

For many students, spring break was supposed to be about visiting campuses, looking in on classes and meeting students and professors. Instead, like so many milestone moments of their senior year, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the process online.

Numerous colleges are offering virtual visits and more interactive or one-on-one video sessions. Hundreds have pushed deposit deadlines from May 1 to June 1.

But for all the schools’ efforts, many families say it’s difficult to look forward when there’s so much uncertainty now.

