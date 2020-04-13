Virus doesn’t care as students try to prepare for college

(AP) – Pandemic or not, the clock is ticking for high school seniors making up their minds about where to go to college.
For many students, spring break was supposed to be about visiting campuses, looking in on classes and meeting students and professors. Instead, like so many milestone moments of their senior year, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the process online.
Numerous colleges are offering virtual visits and more interactive or one-on-one video sessions. Hundreds have pushed deposit deadlines from May 1 to June 1.
But for all the schools’ efforts, many families say it’s difficult to look forward when there’s so much uncertainty now.
