Virus delays adoption for New York family

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NET) – Everyone’s life has been changed by the coronavirus pandemic. Some are struggling to find work or buy groceries, others are separated from family or have lost a loved one.

But for Lindsay Gebhart, her husband Peter Schmitt and their three children, one big part of life has unfortunately stayed exactly the same.

“Before the coronavirus, we were about five days away from adopting our foster daughter, we were prepared to go to court on Wednesday of that week and basically the world shut down on that Sunday when de Blasio cancelled school,” explained the couple.

The Catholic couple who attend Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, have had their foster daughter since shortly after her birth. For the last three years, they’ve been waiting to formally adopt the child who has been their own since day one.

“You envision your adoption day for years,” Linsday explained, “and the idea that you don’t get to experience it in person, she gets to hit the gavel,” is something that for their family and so many others that closure might not come any time soon.

Kings County Family Court has postponed hundreds of cases and though judges are now taking appointments virtually, it’s unlikely Lindsay and Peter’s case will be a priority.

“What they’re prioritizing are emergency removals and custody cases and those are going to start to be done virtually and we’re at the bottom of the line,” they explained.

Not only has the pandemic delayed a milestone in their lives, it was putting them at a higher risk than many.

“With our foster son, he was doing weekend visits with his biological grandfather and it became difficult because he lives in a different borough than us, and the idea of him going back and forth on public transportation and our households possibly infecting each other got really scary,” the couple told Currents News.

For now Lindsay and Peter’s family is intact, and there have even been some silver linings to the crisis.

“When virtual school ends they’re stuck in the house, and they really have time to play together and bond together and in that way it’s nice for them,” they said.

But, they look forward to hearing the gavel slam.

