Virginia mom writes pandemic book for young kids

ROANOKE, Vir. (CNN) – Parents are living through a pandemic and have the added stress of trying to explain what’s happening to their young children.

One mom in Virginia found herself in that situation, so she decided to write it down and created a children’s book.

At the start of the pandemic, Christianne Klein found herself in a parenting predicament. Her two-year-old daughter Livia began to understand something had changed in her world.

“My little daughter, again she’s two, and she kept saying everything was fun because mommy and daddy were home together, so fun fun fun fun. And then she started picking up little things she was hearing, so now she’s saying her doll is sick,” Klein said.

Klein said Livia started acting out this new reality with her toys.

“We could not figure out what we were going to say to her about what was actually happening in the world and every other parent I know is in the exact same boat,” Klein said.

A children’s book explaining a global pandemic didn’t exist at the time.

“We’ve got all the books in the world for potty training with Elmo and Daniel Tiger and all of those kid geared books so you can explain to them what’s happening, but this just didn’t exist,” Klein siad.

Klein enlisted the help of her mom Helene Van Sant-Klein who’s a marriage and family therapist to write a book.

“It’s really important for the parents to not assume the kids aren’t picking things up,” Van Sant-Klein said.

They came up with “Anna and the Germ That Came to Visit.”

“This book is a great way to start the conversation with children. It speaks their language. They relate to the little character. They see her going through the feelings they’re going through, all their concerns, and it gives them a lot of hope at the end,” Van Sant-Klein said.

While Van Sant-Klein is new to illustration, she made sure to fill the book with decades worth of experience in child trauma. She said parents need to go the extra mile reassuring their children.

More than 50 humanitarian organizations, including the World Health Organization, have since produced a storybook.