USPS expects drop in revenue, asks Congress for funding

(KCAU) – Some who rely on traditional mail delivery are warning Congress the service could run out of money because of the novel coronavirus pandemic

United States Postal Service officials said they expect half the normal volume of mail this summer, including their revenue associated with it.

The bipartisan Postal Service Board of Governors has asked for several billions of dollars in funding and grants but it was rejected.

The Postal Service ensures many Americans receive necessary medicine and other critical items.

Lawmakers hope that it won’t be left out of the next relief package.

