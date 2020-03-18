USHL cancels 2019-2020 season over COVID-19 concerns

CHICAGO, IL (KCAU) – The United States Hockey League announced Wednesday it will cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The season was initially postponed on March 12. The USHL said the decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors “with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind.”

USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said the decision was difficult but necessary.

“This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” said Garrity. “While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.”

USHL said the 2019-20 season awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

