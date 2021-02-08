USD offering free, rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Starting Monday, the University of South Dakota (USD) is offering free, rapid COVID-19 testing for students, faculty, and staff.

According to a press release from USD, the South Dakota Department of Health has paid for rapid antigen tests that provide results within 15 minutes. The test is a nasal swab that will be interpreted by a technician.

“We are so excited to offer rapid COVID-19 tests on campus. It is convenient and quick, and it will help our community make informed decisions to better #ProtectThePack,” said Kevin O’Kelley, assistant vice president of research compliance and the head of USD’s COVID-19 Case Management Team.

People who test positive will be referred to their health care provider, and people who have already tested positive this school year don’t need to retest unless they show symptoms or are instructed to by their health care provider.

“Getting tested and isolating if necessary are important actions we all can take to protect our communities,” said O’Kelley.

Testings will take place in the Muenster University Center room 212 on Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.