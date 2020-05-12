UNMC partners with COVAXX to provide large-sale antibody testing

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) is partnering with COVAXX, in an effort to provide quality, large-scale COVID-19 antibody diagnostic testing and processing.

COVAXX is a subsidiary of United Biomedical and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UNMC last week.

The medical organizations expect large-scale testing to begin in the very near future. According to a press release from UNMC, tens of thousands of COVID-19 antibody tests will be processed daily.

The partnership is focused on providing large-scale testing for organizations, not one-off testing for individuals.

UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., said they are pleased to partner with COVAXX for the work.

“There is an immediate need in the United States to provide trusted lab-based antibody testing and processing on a massive scale to help our society develop important strategies against COVID-19, so that our communities can return to work safely and with confidence,” Gold said.

Jon Harrison, Chief Strategy Officer of COVAXX, a company based in Hauppauge, N.Y., said UNMC is an ideal partner.

“Through its expertise as the home to the Global Center for Health Security, as well as the National Training, Simulation and Quarantine Center (TSQC) and one of the nation’s largest biocontainment units, UNMC is the ideal partner to ensure that antibody tests are being processed quickly and accurately, providing the essential information needed to allow Americans to return to work,” Harrison said.

After an initial partnership with the Omaha Fire Department, this work will include serving other health care workers, first responders, military, schools, agriculture enterprises, businesses and non-profit and large-scale organizations across communities in Nebraska and throughout the United States.

“We are excited to work with the top medical research institution in this field to do our part to scale up the number of antibody tests that can be processed each day,” Harrison said.

Mei Mei Hu, COVAXX co-CEO said collaborations like this are vital to protecting communities and give leaders the necessary tools and confidence to restart society and the economy in a safe way.

