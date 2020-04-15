UNMC doctor invents device to keep health care workers safe during pandemic

OMAHA, Nebraska (KCAU) – The Nebraska Medical Center started using a new device on April 15, called an Infectious Aerosol Capture Mask (IACM), to capture exhaled particles at their source from patients.

The new device was approved by the Nebraska Medical Innovation Committee and the hospital plans to initially deploy the IACM in the operating room for use with patients who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19, but may or may not have the disease.

The IACM was developed by Steven Lisco, M.D., chair of the UNMC Department of Anesthesiology.

The device will be used on patients who are undergoing monitored anesthesia care and will be used during and after emergence from general endotracheal anesthesia, as well as, in the post-anesthesia care unit.

If the device is successful in this environment, the IACM could also be used for patients confirmed to have COVID-19 and are receiving care in the ICU or emergency department.

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 produce microscopic aerosol particles, which fill the patient’s environment and increase the risk of disease spreading.

A small percentage of patients also may produce aerosols when not showing symptoms or before showing symptoms.

Those not showing symptoms or before symptoms start showing are a challenge for providers, as they may unknowingly produce infectious aerosols when coughing, wearing supplemental oxygen, or undergoing aerosol-generating procedures like intubation and extubation, all common occurrences in operating rooms and post-anesthesia care units.

The IACM device uses a face tent, positioned upside down with a viral filter attached, connected to a wall suction.





The apparatus attaches to the vacuum source through the standard suction tubing adapted to the device through a plastic piece created with a 3D printer by Nicholas Markin, M.D., director of perioperative imaging.

“The IACM performed very well in laboratory testing in conjunction with a nasal device used to deliver supplemental oxygen, catching more than 90% of airborne particles expelled in the mask, ultimately preventing the aerosol from entering the patient environment. Even when the vacuum wasn’t turned on, the mask was still 85% effective as a barrier,” Dr. Lisco said.

He added that in these areas, patients are often given nasal cannula oxygen, which has shown to increase the rate and density of aerosolized particles.

“Additionally, work in these areas often mandates that patients and health care workers be in close proximity. While the risk of infection transmission is extremely low, efforts to reduce environmental aerosol contamination are still justified,” Dr. Lisco added.

According to Dr. Lisco, using the device with COVID-19-positive patients who require supplemental oxygen also will be beneficial for reducing health care worker risk in the intensive care unit.

“We think it is far superior to put this device on patients in the PACU or ICU versus a surgical mask over a nasal oxygen delivery device. This is a game of inches, and we’re in the red zone. We will do anything we can to protect our health care workers and our community,” Dr. Lisco said.

Dr. Lisco, M.D., chair of the UNMC Department of Anesthesiology.

Nicholas Markin, M.D., director of perioperative imaging.

Latest Coronavirus Stories