Suburban Omaha district quarantines class because of virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A suburban Omaha school district is requiring an entire elementary class to quarantine at home to limit the spread of COVID-19 after a cluster of virus cases was found among the students.

The Millard school district will keep the classroom at Montclair Elementary School closed for seven days because three students tested positive for COVID-19 and health officials believe thee virus was spreading in the class.

The class quarantine could be a model for how the district will respond to future clusters of COVID-19.

The district started school a week ago without requiring masks, and it is currently reporting 52 active COVID cases among its roughly 23,000 students.