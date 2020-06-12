Studies show coronavirus cases may rise again

(CNN) – There are now more than 2-million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to John Hopkins University. Health officials fear some areas will see a spike in new infections over the next few months.

“Between 800 and 1,000 people are dying every day in America, and data suggests it will get worse,” Dr. Ashish Jha with the Hardvard Global Institute said.

The Harvard Global Institute predicts 100,000 more coronavirus-linked deaths in the U.S. by September.

“The virus hasn’t gone away. It’s not like we’re looking for the second wave. The first wave isn’t gone,” said George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences professor Dr. Jonathan Reiner.

Twelve states have seen coronavirus hospitalizations rise since Memorial Day, according to data from the COVID tracking project. There’s been a 10% increase in week-to-week cases reported in 19 states, according to John Hopkins University.

“Hospital leaders, they should be preparing for the next surge now, so we don’t run into the problem of not having enough masks and personal protective equipment. I mean it was a national disgrace that we ran out last time,” Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner, said.

Johnson & Johnson are expected to start double-blind, randomized human vaccine trials next month. However, health officials remind Americans to err on the side of caution.

“I’m not trying to scare people to stay home. What I want is people to wear masks. I want them to do social distancing,” Jha said.

Globally, more than 7.3-million people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus, according to John Hopkins University figures. At least 416,000 people have died.