State moves to next group targeted for COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is moving on to vaccinating its next group of people for the coronavirus _ those 80 years of age and older and those in congregate living setting.

The start Department of Health says the vaccinations beginning next week of the 1D subgroup start with those 80 or older and high-risk individuals with two or more underlying health conditions.

The state will then move to the rest of those in 1D in the coming weeks, including residents of congregate living settings, licensed independent living facilities and group homes, teachers and school staff and funeral home workers.