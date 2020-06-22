Spread of COVID-19 tracking to specific locations, potential new hot spots may emerge

(CNN) With states continuing to reopen in different phases across the U.S., researchers say the spread of COVID-19 can be seen in very specific places.

As places open back up, people aren’t staying home, and as more people interact with others, COVID-19 spreads.

Reseachers from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania have been tracking cases across more than 500 U.S. counties with active outbreaks and projecting where the virus will go.

They say the most concerning areas for further spread continue to be in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida. In fact, they’re reporting the Sunshine State could be the next large epicenter.

Alabama is also flaring back up and new risk is being detected in Louisiana, especially in the parishes around New Orleans.

The researchers say cases seem to be moving south to north along major traffic corridors like I-95 on the east coast, I-85 in the south, and I-5 and I-10 in the west.

We’re now seeing the full effects of increased travel over the Memorial Day holiday. They say Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina, are concerning, as well as Galveston, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.