Spirit Lake Test Iowa site to stay open, move to new location

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Test Iowa Clinic in Dickinson County will continue to operate because of the recent upticks in COVID-19 numbers.

Previously, the clinic was scheduled to close on April 16. Due to an increase in Dickinson County’s COVID-19 positivity rate, the clinic will stay open but move to a new location.

Starting on April 19, the Lakes Regional Family Medicine will operate the Test Iowa site and will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For people who want a COVID-19 test, they will have to follow this process: