Spirit Lake Test Iowa site to stay open, move to new location

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Test Iowa Clinic in Dickinson County will continue to operate because of the recent upticks in COVID-19 numbers.

Previously, the clinic was scheduled to close on April 16. Due to an increase in Dickinson County’s COVID-19 positivity rate, the clinic will stay open but move to a new location.

Starting on April 19, the Lakes Regional Family Medicine will operate the Test Iowa site and will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For people who want a COVID-19 test, they will have to follow this process:

  • 1. Go to www.TestIowa.com and click “Start Now.”
  • 2. Click “Accept.”
  • 3. Complete the questionnaire, and then select “I am interested in being tested.”
  • 4. Scroll down and select Lakes Regional Healthcare’s listing.
  • 5. Select the date and time for an appointment.
  • 6. Screenshot or print the QR code and bring it, along with your driver’s license, to the Test Iowa clinic. Enter the hospital through Door A.

