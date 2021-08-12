South Dakota virus cases double, hospitalizations jump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus cases in South Dakota more than doubled in the last week as hospitalizations also saw a large jump in patients with COVID-19.

The Department of Health reports 862 coronavirus infections in its weekly report, the Argus Leader reported, jumping from 429 cases reported the previous week.

South Dakota has seen a resurgence of cases in recent weeks after the pandemic waned dramatically during the spring and early summer.

Hospitals reported 75 patients with COVID-19 — almost doubling the number from last week when there were 39 hospitalizations.

Health officials also reported one more death, bringing the total death toll from COVID-19 to 2,051.