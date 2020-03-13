South Dakota Supreme Court declares judicial emergency

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Supreme Court issued a Judicial Emergency as a result of COVID-19 Friday.

According to the Unified Judicial System (USJ), the order is intended to be a proactive measure to enable the court system to respond swiftly to any emerging public health crisis.

The order will also “ensure the safety of court personnel, litigants and the public that interact with the court system,” the UJS said.

According to court documents, South Dakota’s seven judicial circuits are authorized to adopt, modify and suspend court rules and orders as warranted to address the spread of the virus.

People identified as high risk for contracting the virus will soon be able to be excused from jury service and in-person court appearances pursuant to policies enacted by their circuit, the South Dakota Supreme Court said.

According to the court, people who are high risk should call or write with their request to not appear in-person. Telephone or live video appearances could be utilized instead.

