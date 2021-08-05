South Dakota sees rise in virus cases, jump in delta variant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials report coronavirus cases jumped by 68% last week as more cases of the delta virus were identified.

The Department of Health reported 429 new cases statewide in its weekly virus report, bringing the number of active cases statewide to 657.

Health officials counted 41 new cases of the delta variant, a virus strain first detected in India that has quickly become dominant wherever it has landed.

In South Dakota, hospitalizations from COVID-19 statewide increased to 39, while seven more people died after contracting the disease. A total of 2050 people have died over the course of the pandemic.