South Dakota officials: Holiday could undo virus progress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials warn that the state’s modest progress in slowing the COVID-19 infection rate could be undone by holiday gatherings.

The state on Wednesday added 28 more deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus, pushing its November total to 424, which is one fewer than the 425 it had in every other month of the pandemic combined. Despite the sharp increase in deaths, the average number of new daily cases has declined over the past two weeks.

But health officials warned that Thanksgiving gatherings could lead to a resurgence. South Dakota still has the nation’s second-highest number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.