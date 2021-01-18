South Dakota launches next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say the state is launching the next phase of the coronavirus vaccinations.

Phase 1D includes people 65 years and older, beginning with those who are 80 and older. 1D also includes high-risk patients, including those on dialysis and post-transplant recipients.

Avera Medical Group vice president Dr. David Basel says there are 250,000 individuals in 1D, and they’re getting 11,000 doses a week. Basel says it’s going to take some patience.

South Dakota health officials on Monday confirmed 116 positive COVID-19 tests and 11 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day. This brings the total number of cases to 94,652 and the cumulative fatalities to 1,667.