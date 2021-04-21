South Dakota health officials confirm new virus variant

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota’s health department has announced a new COVID-19 variant in the state.

According to a press release, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed the P.1 variant of COVID-19 in the state.

“We are closely monitoring this development and would like to use this opportunity to encourage state residents to get vaccinated as it’s the best way to be protected—and have proven nearly 100% effective against hospitalization and death. With more access points than ever, it’s critical to protect yourself, your family, and our communities,” said Communications Director Daniel Bucheli.

For more information about this variant, visit this website.