South Dakota health officials confirm 143 new COVID-19 cases and one death

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health has announced an additional 143 positive COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing the state total to 1,311 cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health has reported an additional death, bringing the state’s death toll to seven.

There have been 55 South Dakotans hospitalized with 373 recovered.

Health officials have also confirmed there have been 9,239 negative cases with two cases still pending results.

Yankton County has reported an additional case and Lincoln County has reported six additional cases. Turner County has reported a new recovery.

Here is a look at South Dakota counties in Siouxland with positive cases:

Lincoln: 71 cases with 30 recoveries

Yankton: 23 cases with 17 recoveries

Clay: five cases with four recoveries

Turner: five cases with two recovery

Union: four cases with three recoveries

Bon Homme: four cases with three recoveries

Hutchinson: two cases with two recoveries