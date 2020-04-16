South Dakota health officials confirm 143 new COVID-19 cases and one death

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health has announced an additional 143 positive COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing the state total to 1,311 cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health has reported an additional death, bringing the state’s death toll to seven.

There have been 55 South Dakotans hospitalized with 373 recovered.

Health officials have also confirmed there have been 9,239 negative cases with two cases still pending results.

Yankton County has reported an additional case and Lincoln County has reported six additional cases. Turner County has reported a new recovery.

Here is a look at South Dakota counties in Siouxland with positive cases:

  • Lincoln: 71 cases with 30 recoveries
  • Yankton: 23 cases with 17 recoveries
  • Clay: five cases with four recoveries
  • Turner: five cases with two recovery
  • Union: four cases with three recoveries
  • Bon Homme: four cases with three recoveries
  • Hutchinson: two cases with two recoveries
CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2119
Bon Homme43
Brookings96
Brown1510
Charles Mix42
Clark11
Clay54
Codington1311
Corson11
Davison33
Deuel11
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin21
Hughes54
Hutchinson22
Hyde10
Jerauld42
Lake31
Lawrence99
Lincoln7130
Lyman22
Marshall11
McCook31
Meade11
Miner10
Minnehaha1065221
Moody10
Oglala Lakota11
Pennington106
Roberts43
Sanborn30
Spink32
Sully10
Todd11
Turner52
Union43
Walworth50
Yankton2317

