South Dakota confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 69 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Wednesday.
No additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
The state tallies a total of 3,732 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,367 recoveries.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,326 active cases in the state. Additionally, 22,112 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.
The department of health reports 39 individuals have died from COVID-19 for the state.
Currently, 79 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 281 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.
Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.
- Union
- 56 total, 32 recoveries
- Lincoln
- 190 total, 136 recoveries
- Clay
- 10 total, 6 recoveries
- Yankton
- 31 total, 25 recoveries
- Bon Homme
- 4 total, 4 recoveries
- Hutchinson
- 3 total, 3 recoveries
