South Dakota confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

by: Kate Lundahl

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 69 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Wednesday.

No additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The state tallies a total of 3,732 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,367 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,326 active cases in the state. Additionally, 22,112 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

The department of health reports 39 individuals have died from COVID-19 for the state.

Currently, 79 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 281 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.

  • Union
    • 56 total, 32 recoveries
  • Lincoln
    • 190 total, 136 recoveries
  • Clay
    • 10 total, 6 recoveries
  • Yankton
    • 31 total, 25 recoveries
  • Bon Homme
    • 4 total, 4 recoveries
  • Hutchinson
    • 3 total, 3 recoveries

