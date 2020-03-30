Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

South Dakota announces 11 new COVID-19 cases, state total now 101

Coronavirus

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota health officials have announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 101 Monday.

Butte and Marshall counties reported their first cases of the virus with Brown, Clay, Codington, and Pennington counties reporting one new additional case each.

Minnehaha County reported three new cases of the virus and Lawrence County reported two additional cases.

Of the 101 total, 34 people have recovered from the virus, and one person has died, according to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).

The South Dakota DOH says 3,478 tests have been administered for the virus and there are no tests pending results.

All the South Dakota counties with positive COVID-19 cases are listed below.

Aurora1
Beadle20
Bon Homme1
Brookings1
Brown3
Butte1
Charles Mix1
Clark1
Clay3
Codington5
Davison2
Deuel1
Fall River1
Faulk1
Hamlin1
Hughes1
Hutchinson2
Lawrence5
Lincoln4
Lyman1
Marshall1
McCook2
Meade1
Minnehaha28
Pennington5
Roberts1
Todd1
Turner1
Union1
Yankton4

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories