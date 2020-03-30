South Dakota announces 11 new COVID-19 cases, state total now 101

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota health officials have announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 101 Monday.

Butte and Marshall counties reported their first cases of the virus with Brown, Clay, Codington, and Pennington counties reporting one new additional case each.

Minnehaha County reported three new cases of the virus and Lawrence County reported two additional cases.

Of the 101 total, 34 people have recovered from the virus, and one person has died, according to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).

The South Dakota DOH says 3,478 tests have been administered for the virus and there are no tests pending results.

All the South Dakota counties with positive COVID-19 cases are listed below.

Aurora 1 Beadle 20 Bon Homme 1 Brookings 1 Brown 3 Butte 1 Charles Mix 1 Clark 1 Clay 3 Codington 5 Davison 2 Deuel 1 Fall River 1 Faulk 1 Hamlin 1 Hughes 1 Hutchinson 2 Lawrence 5 Lincoln 4 Lyman 1 Marshall 1 McCook 2 Meade 1 Minnehaha 28 Pennington 5 Roberts 1 Todd 1 Turner 1 Union 1 Yankton 4

