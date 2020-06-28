South Dakota adds 55 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 55 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 6,681.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths remains at 91.

There are 838 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 5,752 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 652 hospitalizations and 75 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 78,893 tests performed, 6,681 came back negative.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.