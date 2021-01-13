Siouxland District Health gives update on vaccine rollout

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Tuesday, the federal government announced a new plan to speed up the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.



Under the new plan, the federal government will expand groups vaccinated to those over 65, open more vaccination locations including pharmacies and mega-sites, release the entire supply of the vaccine instead of holding second doses in storage, and allocate more vaccine to states getting doses out the fastest.



Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock gave another reason on why the vaccine rollout is taking so long.

“One of the ways that can help us manage this a little bit faster is if we have a lot of demand from the public and we’re having to spend all day on the phone trying to take appointments that don’t exist and things like that, that can slow us down too,” said Brock.

Once essential workers are taken care of, Brock said that’s when they plan to start administering vaccines to the general public.

No one is accepting appointments yet.