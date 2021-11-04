Siouxland District Health Department expects to receive 4,500 doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has not received their shipment of the new pediatric vaccine yet but expects to receive them soon.

The CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency authorization use, and SDHD expects to receive 4,500 doses, according to the release.

The vaccine will be distributed to local medical providers and pharmacies once the product has been received and providers can administer the vaccine once they get theirs.

The CDC recommends everyone over the age of 5 receive this 2-shot series and can be given without regard to the timing of the other vaccines. This means they can be given simultaneously with other vaccines.

The pediatric vaccine contains a third of the dosage approved for ages 12 and older. Expected side effects may include pain or redness at the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache, chills, and muscle aches. These side effects range from mild to moderate and typically resolve in 1 or 2 days.