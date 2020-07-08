Siouxland Community Health Center offers antibody testing to screen for coronavirus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Community Health Center (SCHC) said it will be offering antibody testing to help screen people in the tri-state area of Siouxland.

Officials said antibody testing is an important step to better understand COVID-19.

“We are excited to offer COVID Antibody testing at SCHC because it gives patients and clinicians another tool to assess their risk with the COVID virus,” said Chief Medical Officer at SCHC Dr. Michael Piplani.

SCHC will use antibody tests from global healthcare company Abbott Laboratories. The antibody test identifies the IgG antibody, which is a protein the body makes during the late stage of infection and stays in the body for up to months, possibly years, after a person has recovered.

The test requires a person to have their blood drawn so it can be sent to the lab for testing. The sample is then run on SCHC’s Abbott ARCHITECT instruments, and the results are available within 24 hours.

The testing will start on July 15.

Anyone intrested in getting an antibody test should speak with a primary care provider and request a laboratory order to be taken at SCHC. For people without primary care providers, they can call SCHC to make an appointment at 712-252-2477.

Antibody testing is for people without COVID-19 symptoms. People with symptoms of coronavirus should have a regular COVID-19 test taken. SCHC conducts COVID-19 tests Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the SCHC drive-thru screening center at 924 Pierce Street.