Sioux City Symphony Orchestra postpones concert out of caution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday they have postponed their most recent upcoming concert in light of COVID-19.

The Beethoven Symphony No. 7 concert was scheduled for Saturday, but is now postponed indefinitely.

Travis Morgan, CEO of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, said all symphony activities and events will be suspended until further notice.

Morgan said the decision to cancel the March 14 concert was made out of an abundance of caution to public concern.

“The health, safety, and quality of life of our musicians, patrons, and staff is the Sioux City Symphony’s highest priority,” Morgan said.

Morgan said more details will be provided regarding refunds and ticket exchanged in the next two weeks as scheduling decisions are made.

