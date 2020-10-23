Sioux City Schools reports 14 total COVID-19 cases among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 14 cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said eight students and six staff that attended school for the week of October 19 through October 22 tested positive for the virus.

There were no school classes moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week.

SCCSD also reported 11 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

East High School

East Middle School

Leeds Elementary

Liberty Elementary

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School

Nodland Elementary

North High School

Perry Creek Elementary

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary

Sunnyside Elementary

West High School

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

There were 12 cases of COVID-19 reported from their students and staff for the week of October 12 through October 16.