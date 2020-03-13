Sioux City Dancing with the Stars event postponed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The ‘Dancing With The Stars Live! 2020 Tour’ has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the Orpheum Theatre announced Friday.

The tour was scheduled to make a stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City March 15.

The Orpheum said the decision comes following the guidance of medical professionals, local and national governments and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Tickets purchased for shows between March 13 and April 7 will be honored for the rescheduled dates that are yet to be announced The Orpheum said. Those who have bought tickets will be given details about rescheduled shows in the coming weeks.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.