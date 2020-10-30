Sioux City CSD reports 11 students, 10 staff test COVID-19 positive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 21 cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said 11 students and 10 staff that attended school for the week of October 26 through October 30 tested positive for the virus.

A multi-grade class at Unity Elementary was moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week.

SCCSD also reported 13 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

East High School

East Middle School

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary

Irving Dual Language Elementary

Leeds Elementary

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School

Perry Creek Elementary

Riverside Elementary

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary

Sunnyside Elementary

Unity Elementary

West High School

West Middle School

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

There were 12 cases of COVID-19 reported from their students and staff for the week of October 19 through October 22