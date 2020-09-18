Sioux City Community School District reports 26 students, staff positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District reported more students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ending September 19.

According to the district, there are nine reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and 17 staff that attended school for the week of September 14 through September 19.

During the week, 6 classes moved to emergency response virtual learning or closures. They are:

Irving Dual Language Elementary: Fifth-Grade Class

Liberty Elementary: Fifth Grade Class

Liberty Elementary: Multi-Grade Class

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary: Multi-Grade Class

Riverside Elementary: Multi-Grade Class

Sunnyside Elementary: Fourth-Grade Class

They also reported 17 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

Clark Early Childhood Center

East High School

East Middle School

Educational Service Center

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School

Irving Dual Language Elementary School

Liberty Elementary School

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School

Morningside STEM Elementary School

North Middle School

Operations and Maintenence

Perry Creek Elementary

Riverside Elementary

Sunnyside Elementary

Unity Elementary

West High School

West Middle School

The school district will be reporting positive cases of staff and students every Friday

Working with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been done for those who tested positive. The affected staff and other close contacts are being asked to self-isolate and take other necessary measures.

The school district is working to thoroughly clean, sanitize, and disinfect any impacted areas.

Classes will continue for those who have not been identified as close contacts, unless announced otherwise.

Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children and screen them before going to school. If they are experiencing any of the below COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay home.

Fever (at least 100.4°F)

Chills

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Fatigue

Muscle or Body Aches

Headache

New Loss of Taste or Smell

Sore Throat

Congestion or Runny Nose

Nausea or Vomiting

Diarrhea

The district will announce if there is a closure and students are moved to emergency response Virtual Learning.

For more of the school district’s safety protocols, click here.

Week ending September 11

The school district announced a second-grade class at Nodland Elementary had moved to virtual learning for two weeks after multiple individuals tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms.

Week ending September 4

According to the district, there are five reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and seven reports of staff that attended school for the week of August 31 through September 4.