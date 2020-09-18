Sioux City Community School District reports 26 students, staff positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District reported more students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ending September 19.
According to the district, there are nine reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and 17 staff that attended school for the week of September 14 through September 19.
During the week, 6 classes moved to emergency response virtual learning or closures. They are:
- Irving Dual Language Elementary: Fifth-Grade Class
- Liberty Elementary: Fifth Grade Class
- Liberty Elementary: Multi-Grade Class
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary: Multi-Grade Class
- Riverside Elementary: Multi-Grade Class
- Sunnyside Elementary: Fourth-Grade Class
They also reported 17 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:
- Clark Early Childhood Center
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Educational Service Center
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School
- Irving Dual Language Elementary School
- Liberty Elementary School
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School
- Morningside STEM Elementary School
- North Middle School
- Operations and Maintenence
- Perry Creek Elementary
- Riverside Elementary
- Sunnyside Elementary
- Unity Elementary
- West High School
- West Middle School
The school district will be reporting positive cases of staff and students every Friday
Working with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been done for those who tested positive. The affected staff and other close contacts are being asked to self-isolate and take other necessary measures.
The school district is working to thoroughly clean, sanitize, and disinfect any impacted areas.
Classes will continue for those who have not been identified as close contacts, unless announced otherwise.
Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children and screen them before going to school. If they are experiencing any of the below COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay home.
- Fever (at least 100.4°F)
- Chills
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Fatigue
- Muscle or Body Aches
- Headache
- New Loss of Taste or Smell
- Sore Throat
- Congestion or Runny Nose
- Nausea or Vomiting
- Diarrhea
The district will announce if there is a closure and students are moved to emergency response Virtual Learning.
For more of the school district’s safety protocols, click here.
The school district announced a second-grade class at Nodland Elementary had moved to virtual learning for two weeks after multiple individuals tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms.
According to the district, there are five reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and seven reports of staff that attended school for the week of August 31 through September 4.