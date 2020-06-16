Sioux City City Hall, Police/Fire Headquarters to reopen to the public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some public access restrictions will be lessened of Sioux City public facilities.

The Sioux City City Hall and the lobby of Police/Fire Headquarters building will reopen on June 22 at 8 a.m. Customers will be able to enter and leave through the south doors of City Hall along 6th Street.

There will be more signs and distance requirements in the City Hall lobby. Capacity will be monitored.

The Sioux City Housing Authority office on the first floor of City Hall will remain locked. Staff will be reached by appointment only.

Visitors to city buildings are asked to do the following.

Wear a face covering

Adhere to social distancing guidelines of at least six feet

Pay attention to signage and floor markings

Cover sneezes and coughs and wash hands for at least 20 seconds

Do not enter the facility if you or a member of your household feels ill

The City Council meetings will continue to be held with remote access while there is no public access to Council Chambers. Comments regarding an agenda item can be made by calling 712-224-4996.

On June 26, rentals for park shelters, Anderson Dance Pavilion, and Cone Park Lodge will be available by reservation only. Anyone with inquiries about reserving a park can call the Parks & Recreation office at 712-279-6126.

Citizens are asked to keep handling business by phone or email with staff if possible.

