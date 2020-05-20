Serology testing increases in Iowa

Iowa (KCAU) – Testing continues to be paramount in the virus fight. At the state’s latest TestIowa site in Storm Lake, more than 200 people have been tested so far.

After a soft launch last weekend, testing continues and the site, located at the city’s high school is now open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Siouxlanders wanting to be tested need only to visit TestIowa.com to take an eligibility survey to determine if they should be tested.

Recently, a different type of test gained extra attention from Governor Kim Reynolds.

Public health officials are increasing serology, or antibody, testing in Iowa.

So far more than 12-thousand Iowans have received the test that detects if they have been infected by COVID-19 and if their body is producing antibodies.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati, said serology tests can teach a lot about the virus.

“It’s going to be really important for us to better understand the kind of immunity that people are developing — and also to help us understand where in our communities this virus might have been and where it might be moving,” Pedati said. “This is another example of a tool that we’re going to continue to use to learn more and to gather and share information so you all can make safe and healthy decisions for your families.”

Pedati says plasma donors and first-line responders are among those who are good candidates for the testing.

