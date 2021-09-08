September 8: New COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-state area

(KCAU) – The tri-states have reported new COVID-19 numbers for the week as of September 8 at 4:00 p.m.
Here are the number of cases and vaccines distributed in the tri-states.
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|450,915
|— New positive cases –
|9,026
|Total virus-related deaths –
|6,337
|— New deaths –
|30
|Active hospitalizations –
|578
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|8.9%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,329,385
|— New vaccinations administered –
|110,048
|— People fully vaccinated –
|64.1%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|66.7%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|250,264
|— New positive cases –
|5,153
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,353
|— New deaths –
|23
|Active hospitalizations –
|379
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,055,597
|— New vaccinations administered –
|20,745
|— People fully vaccinated –
|53.4%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|4.9%
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|118,767
|— New positive cases –
|2,132
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,077
|— New deaths –
|18
|Active hospitalizations –
|210
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|760,505
|— New vaccinations administered –
|20,745
|— People fully vaccinated –
|57%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|62.6%