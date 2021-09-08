September 8: New COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-state area

(KCAU) – The tri-states have reported new COVID-19 numbers for the week as of September 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Here are the number of cases and vaccines distributed in the tri-states.

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive450,915 
— New positive cases –9,026
Total virus-related deaths6,337
— New deaths –30
Active hospitalizations578
14 Day Positivity rate –8.9%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,329,385
— New vaccinations administered – 110,048
— People fully vaccinated –64.1%
— People partially vaccinated-66.7%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive250,264
— New positive cases –5,153
Total virus-related deaths2,353
— New deaths –23
Active hospitalizations379

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,055,597
— New vaccinations administered – 20,745
— People fully vaccinated –53.4%
— People partially vaccinated-4.9%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive118,767
— New positive cases –2,132
Total virus-related deaths2,077
— New deaths –18
Active hospitalizations210

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –760,505
— New vaccinations administered – 20,745
— People fully vaccinated –57%
— People partially vaccinated-62.6%

