September 8: New COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-state area

(KCAU) – The tri-states have reported new COVID-19 numbers for the week as of September 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Here are the number of cases and vaccines distributed in the tri-states.

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 450,915 — New positive cases – 9,026 Total virus-related deaths – 6,337 — New deaths – 30 Active hospitalizations – 578 14 Day Positivity rate – 8.9%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 3,329,385 — New vaccinations administered – 110,048 — People fully vaccinated – 64.1% — People partially vaccinated- 66.7%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive – 250,264 — New positive cases – 5,153 Total virus-related deaths – 2,353 — New deaths – 23 Active hospitalizations – 379

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 2,055,597 — New vaccinations administered – 20,745 — People fully vaccinated – 53.4% — People partially vaccinated- 4.9%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 118,767 — New positive cases – 2,132 Total virus-related deaths – 2,077 — New deaths – 18 Active hospitalizations – 210

Vaccinations