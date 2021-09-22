September 22: More than 500 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

Coronavirus

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 561 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Below is the report for the week of September 22, 2021.

Total cases18,952
— New cases –561
Deaths as reported by IDPH233
— New deaths –0
14-day average positivity rate15.7%
Current total hospitalized28
— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –14
— Woodbury County residents –19

Health officials are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by masking up, keeping their distance, washing their hands, staying home when sick, avoiding crowds if possible, and getting the vaccine when it’s available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories