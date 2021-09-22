September 22: More than 500 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 561 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Below is the report for the week of September 22, 2021.

Total cases – 18,952 — New cases – 561 Deaths as reported by IDPH – 233 — New deaths – 0 14-day average positivity rate – 15.7% Current total hospitalized – 28 — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 – 14 — Woodbury County residents – 19

Health officials are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by masking up, keeping their distance, washing their hands, staying home when sick, avoiding crowds if possible, and getting the vaccine when it’s available.