September 1: 287 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 287 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday evening.

Below is the full report for September 1st at 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested – 366,056
— New cases – 287
— No virus detected – 331,067
— Recovered cases – 26,363
Total virus-related deaths – 399
— New deaths – 2
Cumulative hospitalizations
— Active hospitalizations – 162

