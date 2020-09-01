September 1: 287 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 287 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday evening.
Below is the full report for September 1st at 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska COVID-19 numbers
|Total tested – 366,056
|— New cases – 287
|— No virus detected – 331,067
|— Recovered cases – 26,363
|Total virus-related deaths – 399
|— New deaths – 2
|Cumulative hospitalizations
|— Active hospitalizations – 162
