September 1: 11 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday morning.

Below is the full report for September 1, 2020.

Dakota County COVID-19 numbers

Total positive cases 1,995 — New cases 11 — Negative tests 7,732 Total virus-related deaths 42 — New deaths 0

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.