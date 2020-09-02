September 2: 9 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 16 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new recoveries Wednesday morning.
Below is the full report for September 2, 2020.
Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|4,157
|— New cases –
|9
|Recovered cases –
|3,638
|— New Recovered cases –
|16
|Total virus-related deaths –
|56
|— New deaths –
|0
|14-day average positivity rate –
|11.4%
|Current total hospitalized –
|25
|— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –
|19
|— Woodbury County residents –
|13
Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including:
- Staying home when even mildly ill
- Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Limit gatherings to 10 or less individuals.
- Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
- Wear a mask, especially when maintaining distance is not possible.
September 1, 2020.
Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers
|Total positive cases –
|4,148
|— New cases –
|17
|— Recovered cases –
|3,622
|— New Recovered cases –
|16
|Total virus-related deaths –
|56
|— New deaths –
|0
|14-day average positivity rate –
|11.2%
|Current total hospitalized –
|19
|— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –
|15
|— Woodbury County residents –
|7